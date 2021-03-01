STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Hits $57.84 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $57.84 million and $542,655.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

