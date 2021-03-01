State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 17,098 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $86.24 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

