State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 43.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 120.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.