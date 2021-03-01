State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Coherent worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Coherent by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coherent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

