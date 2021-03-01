State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $139.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

