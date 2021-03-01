State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.37 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of New Relic worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,425. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

