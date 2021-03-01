State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Colfax worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

