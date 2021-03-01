State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

