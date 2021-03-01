State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.92 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

