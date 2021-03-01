State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 370,249 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,794. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

