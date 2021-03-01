State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rayonier worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.64 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

