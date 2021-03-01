State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

