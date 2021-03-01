State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

NYSE TEL opened at $130.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -180.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.