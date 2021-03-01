State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,250 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

