State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,590 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Southern Copper by 282.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 587,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,014,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

