State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

