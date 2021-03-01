Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Up 6.7%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 105,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 571,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

