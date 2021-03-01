Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Up 5.2%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.81. 189,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,365,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.93 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 305.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 293,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 18.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 238,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.