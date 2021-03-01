Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

