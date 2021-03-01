Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $6.11 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $30.18 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,130.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.69 or 0.01009117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00377162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002846 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,232,815 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars.

