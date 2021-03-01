Stephen P. Holmes Sells 35,432 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 1,120,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.