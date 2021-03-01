Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 112,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,642. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

