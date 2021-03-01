Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,918. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

