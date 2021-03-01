Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $4.83 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.66. 119,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

