Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

