Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 262,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. 1,390,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.