Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 295,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 181,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,303. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

