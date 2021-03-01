Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. 391,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $564,308.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.