Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
