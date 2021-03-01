Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

