Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,855. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $217,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

