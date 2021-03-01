Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $76.31 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

