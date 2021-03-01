Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $76.31 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

