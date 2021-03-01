Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 1st (AAVVF, AEGXF, ATGFF, ATNX, AZN, BOWFF, CADNF, CBWBF, CCDBF, CDPYF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 1st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target lowered by Laidlaw from $38.00 to $13.00. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $2.75 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $24.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price target raised by CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $12.50 to $15.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $101.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

