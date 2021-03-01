Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 1st (AAVVF, AEGXF, ATGFF, ATNX, AZN, BOWFF, CADNF, CBWBF, CCDBF, CDPYF)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 1st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target lowered by Laidlaw from $38.00 to $13.00. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $2.75 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $24.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price target raised by CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $12.50 to $15.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $101.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.