Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average volume of 2,308 call options.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

