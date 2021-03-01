Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,410% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.
Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
