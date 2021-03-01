Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Boingo Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,864 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 607 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 597,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,247. The firm has a market cap of $628.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

