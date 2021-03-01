Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Boingo Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,864 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 607 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 597,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,247. The firm has a market cap of $628.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
