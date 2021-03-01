Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nuance Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 2,636 call options.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $18,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

