Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 1,119 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD traded down $6.17 on Monday, hitting $8.83. 258,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

CRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.