Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 44,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 8,505 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

