Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,993 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 3,951 call options.

Shares of IGC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,729. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

