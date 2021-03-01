STRAKS Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $78,417.77 and approximately $149.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.33 or 0.03197404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00354463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01023569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00463695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00373400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00250441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00022526 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.