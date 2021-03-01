Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $157.91 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017037 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,758,814 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

