Streamit Coin (STREAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 111.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $13,424.06 and $25.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.