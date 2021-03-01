Streamr (DATA) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Streamr has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $73.48 million and $3.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

