Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $29.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

