Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7993 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.65. 73,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.