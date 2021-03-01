Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$25.27 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.66.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

