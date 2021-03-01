Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

