Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 5% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.27. 221,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 291,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

