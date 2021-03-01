SuperCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 151.4% higher against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $363,425.77 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,106,803 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

